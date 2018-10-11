MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Here are 5 things to do in and around Flamborough Oct. 12-14

1. Friday Focus: Mindfulness Workshop

Looking for more Zen in your life? Goodness Me, located at 74 Hamilton St. North, will be hosting an hour of guided meditation to help relieve stress and find inner peace. The free session will take place on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. Anyone interested may contact Jennifer Potter at jennifer.potter@goodnessme.ca or 905-635-3839.

2. Waterdown Autumn Craft Show

Guy B. Brown Elementary School is looking to make sweet music with the annual craft show benefiting the school’s music program. The event, located at 55 Breaheid Ave. in Waterdown, will take place on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature baked goods, crafts and local vendors.

3. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Come out and see Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s classic musical adaptation of a story straight out of the Book of Genesis on Oct. 13. Performances run at 2 and 7 p.m. at Copetown United Church, 2218 Governors Rd., Flamborough. Tickets cost $25 and may be purchased by calling 905-628-1531.

4. Canteen Destiny Fundraiser

A fun day awaits visitors at Canteen Destiny’s Festive Fundraiser on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The proceeds for the not-for profit’s event will go towards a new indoor arena that will serve as a multi-purpose space. Visitors can take horse rides, have their faces painted, eat some barbecue and even play on a bouncy castle. Admission is free, participation in activities is by donation. For more information, call 289-659-2541.

5. Bizzaro’s Factory of Fear

Head over to Bizzaro’s Factory of Fear Haunted Attraction for an eye-popping, fear-inducing good time from Oct. 12-14 starting at 7 p.m. Located at 367 Hwy. 5 West, the factory set up in two trailers will have visitors thoroughly spooked. Tickets cost $10 and a portion will go to charity. Email Zachary King at customerservice@bizarroshaunt.com.