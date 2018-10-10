Waterloo Regional Police Male Chorus to perform at West Flamboro Church Oct. 20

West Flamboro Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary will ring with the melodious sound of 50 voices singing as one.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20, the renowned Waterloo Regional Police Male Chorus, under the direction of Natalie Robinson, will perform at the church.

Accompanied by Sheila Wallace, the choir will perform a variety of musical selections that will delight concertgoers of all ages.

Since its inception in 1973, the chorus, which has performed all over North America and Europe, has performed at over 1,000 concerts and events.