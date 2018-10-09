Craft show to benefit Guy Brown School's music program

The program has students from grades 4 to 8 and with two bands — junior and senior, which total about 60 students — hence the need for additional equipment.

The band boasts the traditional instrumental compliments, such as flutes, clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, trombones, tubas, percussion.

“The whole organization of the craft show itself is in the parent council’s hands, they do everything. They bake stuff for our band to sell, like it’s amazing the support that I get from the parents of this school.”

Last year, the leader of the band used the money raised from the sale for music scores to go toward a library of “band tunes.”

“Each score for band costs between $60 and $70 so if I buy five or six pieces for the band to play during the school year, it certainly adds up,” said Skinner.

This year, however, the focus is on instruments.

“To me the priority would be the popular instruments like flutes, clarinets, alto saxes, because those are the ones that typically get signed out the most,” he said.

According to Harris, 1,500 people attended last year's event and because the school “has chosen” to have a strong music program, this fundraiser is dedicated to supporting Skinner and his young charges.

The craft show was a way to do that.

“We wanted something we could invite the entire community to so not just our school community but the entire Waterdown, Flamborough, Hamilton community,” said Harris, noting some of the crafters come from London, Toronto and Guelph.

In addition, she said that having it the weekend after Thanksgiving, people are starting to think of the Christmas season and a craft show could provide unique ideas.

“We thought a craft show would be a way to display our local artists, local talent.”

Skinner meanwhile, said he is thankful to the parents and the school’s administration for the support he and his budding musicians receive along with those who attend the craft show itself.

Now that the program is established, Skinner said he feels the time is right to step outside of the music room and show off his bands locally.

“I think this is the year I’d like to give back to the community.”