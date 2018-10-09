Canteen Destiny in Dundas to hold festive fundraiser Oct. 13

Canteen Destiny is looking to expand, and it sees a multipurpose space in its future.

To help raise funds, the team at the not-for-profit organization will hold a fun-filled event for the community on Saturday, Oct. 13.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will go toward building an indoor arena they hope will be used for riding lessons as well as serve as a classroom, where school groups and others can come and learn more about agriculture — "from horses to food production to nutrition ... and alternative energy," explained Leanne Roy, the event organizer and riding instructor.

“The main goal is to get that multipurpose indoor building, mostly because, at this time, we’re running from when the weather is good."

The event, held at Canteen Destiny on Our Father’s Farm, at 1050 Highway 5, will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. The event will feature horse rides, face painting, hayrides, archery tag, bubble soccer and a barbecue. It will also include obstacle courses, farm tours and a silent auction.

Although there's no cost to attend, participation in the day's attractions are by donation. Families with up to five children who donate $100 can try their hand at all activities.

Great items are up for grabs as part of the silent auction, said Roy. They include tickets to Canada's Wonderland, winery and brewery tours and tastings, gift cards, tickets for monster truck rallies, a Hamilton Tiger-Cats game, as well as travel vouchers for getaways to Cancun, Mexico.

"We've been really blessed by a bunch of donations," said Roy.

According to co-owner Candace Goud, the Canteen Destiny expansion will also provide the group an opportunity to become another alternative for Flamborough youth.

“There’s not a lot for youth to do in the Waterdown area. With the expansion of Waterdown, that’s happening so quickly, we want to be known as a safe place where kids can come,” she said.