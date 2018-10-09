Arcade Fire's Parry reconnects with nature

"There's forest everywhere," he said of the country. "As soon as you get out the city it's not urban sprawl, it's just green, incredible hillside forests and hot springs everywhere."

Walking through secluded areas of Japan gave Parry an particularly strong connection with his surrounds, which led to both "moments of quiet and realization" and what he describes as ghost experiences.

There were times where "I would really feel the presence of someone or something that I couldn't entirely put a name to or put my finger on," he said.

"More than just energy. More than just the forests. I feel observed. I feel accompanied even though I'm totally alone ... there's snow falling and I'm walking around in the forest."

The haunting spirituality seeps into his album, especially on tracks like "Song of Wood" and "Gentle Pulsing Dust," which brush their fingertips along the afterlife while still inhabiting a tangible reality of flowing streams and birds chirping.

On the nine-minute song "I Was in the World (Was the World in Me?)" the sonic pulses climb to peaks before a crescendo opens into a valley of soft guitars and the sound of crickets. Parry takes the lead vocals on most of the tracks.

"Volume 1 is the physical world of existence, the kind of here and now," he explained, while "volume 2 is perhaps a more liminal world. A little hazier. It feels a little less physical."

The entire project is starkly different than what Arcade Fire fans might expect from a guitarist whose better known for playing Grammy-winning rock songs than experimental ruminations in psychedelic tranquility.

Parry said he's confident even if the art-rock band's listeners don't migrate over, his music will "find its own people" looking for more than another radio hit.

He plans to elevate the aural experience of "Quiet River of Dust Vol. 1" by pairing a live concert with those visuals he captured on the road.

The 12-night residency at Montreal's Satosphere dome runs Nov. 13-17 and 20-24. It will feel similar to a planetarium, he said, except the audience lays on cushions across the floor as they watch the world unfold above them on a spherical screen.

If the show proves successful, he hopes to secure future dates at similar venues across Europe, rather than perform at the usual club venues.

"I don't want to have to compete with bar chit-chat," Parry said of the album.

"I want it to exist in places where it wants to exist, and not have to fend for itself."

By David Friend, The Canadian Press