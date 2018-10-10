Overwatch League tweaks schedule, playoffs for 2nd season

The Overwatch League is adding a play-in tournament to its playoffs and moving its All-Star Weekend to the middle of the season in a series of changes for its second year.

The global esports league will open the 2019 season on Feb. 14. Each of its 20 teams will play 28 matches over four five-week stages at Blizzard Arena in Burbank, California.

The league added eight expansion franchises after its inaugural season and has assigned them to existing divisions. Paris, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta will join the Atlantic Division, while Vancouver, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Hangzhou will join the Pacific Division.

Each division winner will make the post-season, as will the next four top teams regardless of division. A play-in tournament will determine two more playoff participants immediately after the regular season.