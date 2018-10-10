Club bans reporters from Harper event

Harper says Trump supporters can't simply be written off as ill-informed bigots. While he avoids heavy-handed criticism of Trump, Harper does say the president's focus on renegotiating a well-functioning North American Free Trade Agreement was "an enormous and unnecessary distraction for all of us."

He says the three North American countries should have been focusing on their shared problem — China.

Harper says Chinese President Xi Jinping is "utterly committed to authoritarian governance" and holding power for life.

China is poised to become the world's largest economy, and that is not a good thing in Harper's view.

"This, combined with its renewed authoritarianism, its increasing foreign aggressiveness, and its military buildup, cannot be seen as anything other than a serious threat to the Western democratic model."

Harper also argues against granting China market economy status and accuses the Liberal government before him of attempting to "slip special treatment of China into our regulations" before he reversed them.

Harper says the non-market status that China was assigned in 2001 when it joined the World Trade Organization must be maintained, and he supports Trump's efforts to do that. A controversial clause in the recently renegotiated North American free trade pact requires countries to notify each other if they enter into trade talks with a "non-market" economy.

"Trump needs to hold his ground here and continue to resist the calls to change China's WTO status in the absence of sufficient reform," Harper writes.

"The Chinese government wants market economy status badly. It needs to earn it."

By Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press