Queen's Rangers school in Copetown marks 60 years with special celebration

Queen's Rangers Elementary School is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Set for Oct. 25, the festivities will run from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the Governors Road educational facility in Copetown and will feature performances by the school's Glee Club and speeches by special guests.

Current and former students, graduates, teachers, trustees, principals, community members and parents are welcome to attend.

"We hope everyone who has a connection with QR will return for our golden day," said principal Tammy McLaughlin.

In preparation for the celebration, Queen's Rangers school is putting a call out for photos and memories that could be shared digitally.

"We're looking for photos, stories, memories and whatever else might remind us of particular years and events," said McLaughlin, adding these can be shared via email at tamclaugh@hwdsb.on.ca, online at http://bit.ly/2CGv2Zq or by calling 905-627-7822.

A small community school, Queen's Rangers has a rich rural heritage. The community is invited to learn more about the school and its history at the anniversary event, when the school's doors will be open and each classroom will celebrate a decade.

The festivities are put on by the Queen's Rangers anniversary planning committee, which includes students and staff, who will be on hand to greet guests and host the event.

"We'll have an opportunity for photos on site, and grads can tell stories to students and our camera," said McLaughlin. "We are hoping for overflow crowds."

In addition to a variety of fun activities, members of the Lynden Lions Club will be on hand, manning their food truck, serving food and refreshments to hungry guests.

