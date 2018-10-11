USA TODAY Bestsellers

11. "Alaskan Holiday" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. "Room on the Broom" by Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

13. "The Christmas Scorpion: A Jack Reacher Story" by Lee Child (Delacorte)

14. "Mastering the Market Cycle" by Howard Marks (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

15. "Crazy Rich Asians" by Kevin Kwan (Anchor)

16. "Juror ?3" by James Patterson, Nancy Allen (Little, Brown)

17. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

18. "In Pieces" by Sally Field (Grand Central Publishing)

19. "Instant Loss Cookbook" by Brittany Williams (Harmony)

20. "Cravings: Hungry for More" by Chrissy Teigen, Adeena Sussman (Clarkson Potter)

21. "The Happy Cookbook" by Steve Doocy, Kathy Doocy (Morrow Cookbooks)

22. "Just Jessie" by Jessie James Decker (Dey Street Books)

23. "Lethal White" by Robert Galbraith (Little, Brown)

24. "Uncompromising Honor" by David Weber (Baen)

25. "Whiskey in a Teacup" by Reese Witherspoon (Touchstone)

Reporting stores include: Amazon.com, Amazon Kindle, Barnes & Noble.com, Barnes & Noble Inc., Barnes & Noble e-books, BooksAMillion.com, Books-A-Million, Bookland and Books & Co., Costco, Davis-Kidd Booksellers (Nashville, Memphis), Hudson Booksellers, Joseph-Beth Booksellers (Lexington, Ky.; Cincinnati, Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh), Kobo, Inc., Powell's Books (Portland, Ore.), Powells.com, R.J. Julia Booksellers (Madison, Conn.), Schuler Books & Music (Grand Rapids, Okemos, Eastwood, Alpine, Mich.), Sony Reader Store, Target, Tattered Cover Book Store (Denver).

___

For the extended, interactive and searchable version of this list, visit http://books.usatoday.com/list/index

By The Associated Press