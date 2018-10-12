Dystopian novel pays ‘homage to the everyday people on reserves across Canada’

Despite the fact that Waubgeshig Rice found a quiet corner at work for a phone interview, there was still a steady hum of voices echoing behind him. Oct. 5 was the 40th anniversary of CBC Sudbury, where Rice is host of the radio news program Up North. To celebrate the occasion, the station opened its doors, and the place was buzzing with loyal listeners eager for a behind-the-scenes peek at the local broadcaster.

For more than 20 years — ever since he was 17 and writing articles about his experiences as an Anishinaabe exchange student in Germany — Rice has been connecting with people through journalism. But in the postapocalyptic world he created for his sophomore novel, Moon of the Crusted Snow, all news broadcasts suddenly vanish. There’s no radio, no internet, no television, no phone service and, eventually, no power at all. The small Anishinaabe community at the centre of Rice’s story is suddenly cut off as an unnamed disaster plays out somewhere away from the northern Ontario reserve. The snow banks rise as quickly as the food reserves dwindle. And if that wasn’t frightening enough, the residents have to deal with a group of survivalists — including one of the creepiest villains in recent CanLit history — who arrive with questionably nefarious intentions.

Rice had always been intrigued by postapocalyptic or dystopian stories like the high school curriculum staples Lord of the Flies and The Chrysalids. “I was always compelled by how characters in stories like that would react to catastrophic events,” he says.

About a decade ago, Rice read and loved The Road by Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize winning novel in which a father and son travel through a decimated America. He wondered whether he could put an Indigenous lens on this type of story, but he wasn’t interested in writing a traditional novel that featured Indigenous characters. He wanted his thriller to be exciting, but also to stand as an allegory for the destructive legacy of colonization and the resilience of Indigenous people.

“A lot of postapocalyptic stories are about despair and anguish with the most desperate scenarios,” says Rice. “I wanted to offer up the perspective of people who had experienced apocalypse already.”

Rice refers to Moon of the Crusted Snow’s protagonist, Evan Whitesky, as a “rez everyman,” a soft-spoken young guy who never gives into the macho posturing that tends to dominate apocalyptic plots such as The Walking Dead. Readers will root for this good dad and son; a loving partner who is committed to his community and to raising his kids with respect for the land and language.

“There’s nothing particularly remarkable about his life,” Rice says. “He just goes about his day to day, trying to make sure his family’s fed.” As the disaster unfolds, Evan helps sort rations, plows roads and generally keeps his cool while others show signs of self-destructing in the face of hunger and illness. Rice modelled Evan after people he knew from Wasauksing First Nation near Parry Sound in northern Ontario, where he grew up and now splits his time.

“It’s an homage to the everyday people on reserves across Canada,” Rice says. “Those are the people that don’t think get as much attention as they should because they’re laying the foundation or upholding the foundation of community just by being themselves and trying to live on the land in a good way and trying to bring culture back.”

Rice, 39, was raised in a “really happy and healthy home,” where traditions and respect for nature were passed down through generations. He is now teaching those lessons to his own two-year-old son, who was born in 2016 just as Rice was finishing edits for Moon of the Crusted Snow. Rice admits with a laugh that their Anishinaabe language skills are probably on par, but he is motivated to learn more to keep up with his toddler son. He’s inspired to become fluent like his brother, who has dedicated his life to revitalizing the language.

Though Moon of the Crusted Snow may seem even more prescient in a week where a United Nations panel warned of an impending climate-change catastrophe, Rice did not set out to make a major statement with his novel. “I thought it’d be an interesting story to write and read, and hopefully people would enjoy it and be entertained by it,” he says. “But if there’s one little message, it would be to understand the importance of the land around you, and your position on the land, and how it’s essentially vital to the future of humanity.”