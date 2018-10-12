Meet the authors at the Flamborough Heritage Society Book Fair

Several local authors will be on hand for the 28th annual Book Fair hosted by the Flamborough Heritage Society on Saturday, Oct. 20.

The book fair, which opens at 9:30 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m., features children’s books and fiction and non-fiction titles, as well as vendors selling original drawings and classic comic books. The Heritage Society will also have several of its popular publications available for purchase.

Authors attending this year’s event include Jonathan Vance, whose new book looks at Waterdown during the First World War. He will also be selling artwork by his late father, Peter, an avid local historian and collector.

In addition, Lee Lamb (Oak Island Obsession), John Passfield (Bethune: The Only Person Alive in the World, Terry Fox: Somewhere the Hurting Must Stop) and Dave Cook (books, ephemera) will be on hand to discuss their work and offer their books and items for sale.