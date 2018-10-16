A scruffy dog named Sylvia takes over Waterdown Village Theatre

Audiences are in for a tail-wagging good time with Waterdown Village Theatre’s upcoming production of A.R. Gurney’s Sylvia.
“It’s been interesting jumping into the mind of dog and kind of exploring how a dog would think about a certain situation or deliver a line,” said Alexandra Chappell, who plays the scruffy lead.
The play, which premieres on Friday, Nov. 2, is a poignant comedy that involves a husband and wife who fall on different sides once a dog enters their lives.
“We’re playing it real and letting the comedy happen rather than playing to the jokes,” she added.
In his Waterdown directorial debut, Matthew Willson said he was thrilled with the progress of the cast so far.
“The show is — on the surface — about a dog and that’s what everybody focuses in on, but really it’s about the relationship between dog — man’s best friend is dog — and it also really focuses on the man who is going through a bit of a midlife crisis,” said Willson.
The play was first performed off Broadway in 1995 with actress Sarah Jessica Parker as the lead role. Two decades years later, it was performed on Broadway with her husband Matthew Broderick in the role of Greg, the man who adopts Sylvia.
“He finds this stray dog or the stray dog finds him and I think that’s something that I as a director have to remember. Did he find her or did she find him?”
Playing Kate and Greg in this production are Deb Dagenais and Jason Swenor.
“The play is basically about me trying to convince Kate to keep the dog,” Swenor said.
“It’s fun having the personification of a dog onstage, portrayed by a human walking on two legs, it’s kind of a fun thing to see,” added Dagenais.
As Greg and Sylvia spend more and more time together, the bond between them grows, and Swenor explained there is a fine line that the cast have to walk.
“There are places where it can get a little close, a little weird, but (we) hope we handle that well,” he said.
According to Chappell, the couple, who are empty nesters, experience different needs.
“I think that she was kind of taking more of the mother role in her earlier years and he was more career-oriented and now that their children have left the nest, he’s kind of over his career and he’s kind of plateaued and he’s looking for meaning beyond that,” she said.
“She’s now just getting into her career and getting excited about that so maybe that’s created some kind of a strain in their relationship where she’s not giving him the same amount of attention,” Chappell added.
Rounding out the play’s team including Key Paul Straughan with the multiple roles of Tom, Leslie and Phyllis and producers for the production are Sandra Strauss and Adrienne Roman.
Though the cast and crew only began rehearsals just over a month ago, the chemistry is evident and the characters are real and the script is broad enough that they could take it in different directions.
“There’s a few interpretations that could easily be picked,” said Willson, noting that there were different options in Sylvia’s dress and how she interacts with people.
Willson is no stranger to the stage or screen. Having worked on shows like Murdoch Mysteries, Rookie Blue and Jack Reacher and been in theatre productions of Oliver, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Amadeus, he said he wants to take chances and this is a play that allows for room.
“I want to be directing more and I don’t want to be known as somebody that’s going to play it safe,” he said.
“I like the high risks and the higher rewards,” he said noting there is a fine line and with Sylvia, it is finer still.
“In theatres like this where there’s a good audience base, I work for this company and I want this company to do well,” he said.
Ultimately, the cast and crew want the audience to like their production.
“I think there’s a nice undertone of message of love and different kinds of love too and, as I was reading the script, I was thinking about love isn’t just one thing or another, it can be expansive and inclusive to a lot of different kinds of relationships,” said Chappell.
According to Swenor and Dagenais, while there really isn’t a moral to the story, the characters do change throughout the play.
“They grow through the process, through the pain and come out probably better for it,” said Dagenais.
The show will run for 10 performances at Waterdown's Memorial Hall (317 Dundas St. E.) over the course of three weekends. Performances are set for Nov. 2-4, 8-11, and 15-17. The evening performances will begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees will start at 2 p.m.
Village Theatre notes on its website that there is adult subject matter and that the production is not appropriate for children.
Tickets are $25 and group pricing (10 or more) $23
For tickets, call 905-690-7889 or visit Pickwick Books, located at 325 Dundas St. or Village Fish and Chips, located at 9 Main St. N.
