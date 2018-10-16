A scruffy dog named Sylvia takes over Waterdown Village Theatre

“It’s fun having the personification of a dog onstage, portrayed by a human walking on two legs, it’s kind of a fun thing to see,” added Dagenais.

As Greg and Sylvia spend more and more time together, the bond between them grows, and Swenor explained there is a fine line that the cast have to walk.

“There are places where it can get a little close, a little weird, but (we) hope we handle that well,” he said.

According to Chappell, the couple, who are empty nesters, experience different needs.

“I think that she was kind of taking more of the mother role in her earlier years and he was more career-oriented and now that their children have left the nest, he’s kind of over his career and he’s kind of plateaued and he’s looking for meaning beyond that,” she said.

“She’s now just getting into her career and getting excited about that so maybe that’s created some kind of a strain in their relationship where she’s not giving him the same amount of attention,” Chappell added.

Rounding out the play’s team including Key Paul Straughan with the multiple roles of Tom, Leslie and Phyllis and producers for the production are Sandra Strauss and Adrienne Roman.

Though the cast and crew only began rehearsals just over a month ago, the chemistry is evident and the characters are real and the script is broad enough that they could take it in different directions.

“There’s a few interpretations that could easily be picked,” said Willson, noting that there were different options in Sylvia’s dress and how she interacts with people.

Willson is no stranger to the stage or screen. Having worked on shows like Murdoch Mysteries, Rookie Blue and Jack Reacher and been in theatre productions of Oliver, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Amadeus, he said he wants to take chances and this is a play that allows for room.

“I want to be directing more and I don’t want to be known as somebody that’s going to play it safe,” he said.

“I like the high risks and the higher rewards,” he said noting there is a fine line and with Sylvia, it is finer still.

“In theatres like this where there’s a good audience base, I work for this company and I want this company to do well,” he said.

Ultimately, the cast and crew want the audience to like their production.

“I think there’s a nice undertone of message of love and different kinds of love too and, as I was reading the script, I was thinking about love isn’t just one thing or another, it can be expansive and inclusive to a lot of different kinds of relationships,” said Chappell.

According to Swenor and Dagenais, while there really isn’t a moral to the story, the characters do change throughout the play.

“They grow through the process, through the pain and come out probably better for it,” said Dagenais.

The show will run for 10 performances at Waterdown's Memorial Hall (317 Dundas St. E.) over the course of three weekends. Performances are set for Nov. 2-4, 8-11, and 15-17. The evening performances will begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees will start at 2 p.m.

Village Theatre notes on its website that there is adult subject matter and that the production is not appropriate for children.

Tickets are $25 and group pricing (10 or more) $23

For tickets, call 905-690-7889 or visit Pickwick Books, located at 325 Dundas St. or Village Fish and Chips, located at 9 Main St. N.