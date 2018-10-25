MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Oct. 26-28

1. Haunted Halloween: Night Circus
Glowing lanterns, pumpkins and candles will light the way for visitors around around Westfield Heritage Village (1049 Kirkwall Rd.) at night on Oct. 26-27 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. As visitors take an evening stroll, activities and spooky surprises await.
Come out and take a gander of what treasures from vendors will be available at Christ Church Flamborough, 92 Hwy. 8, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email rhorsewood@yahoo.ca or phone 289-237-2829.
3. Sheffield Lions Club Annual Christmas Day
Shop for Christmas at Sheffield Community Centre, 2339 Concession 5 West, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Regal Gifts and Norwex will be among the vendors. Enjoy refreshments and enter door prizes. For more, email SheffieldRegal@hotmail.com or phone 519-622-0389.
Dress up your pets and kids and head on down to Waterdown Village and pop into the businesses that have a purple balloon outside of them for treats on Oct. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. Fun activity zones will also be set up around town and will feature music, magic and games.
On Oct. 28 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Marvin and Friends will present Music of the Century 1918-2018 at Strabane United Church, 1565 Brock Rd. Local talent will include Ria Dowling, Marvin Munshaw and Bill Wheeler, among others. The concert is a fundraiser for the church's new roof fund. Tickets cost $20. Contact Lorraine Hadaller at 905 659-7679.
