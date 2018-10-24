Esi Edugyan's 'Washington Black' named finalist

NEW YORK — A Canadian novelist whose latest book has already been shortlisted for some of the world's most coveted literary prizes has been named a finalist for the Andrew Carnegie Medal.

Victoria-based author Esi Edugyan's "Washington Black," which follows a boy's escape from slavery at a Barbados sugar plantation with the help of the owner's brother, was named by the American Library Association as one of three finalists for the Carnegie medal for fiction.

"Washington Black" was also shortlisted for Britain's Man Booker prize and is a finalist for the upcoming Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Tommy Orange, whose debut novel "There There" is among the year's most acclaimed books, is also a Carnegie finalist along with fellow American Rebecca Makkai, who was nominated for "The Great Believers."