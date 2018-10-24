Toronto Star bestsellers for the week ending October 24

10. Ambush, James Patterson, James O. Born, Little Brown (2)

ORIGINAL NON-FICTION

1. Fear, Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster (6)

2. Educated, Tara Westover, HarperCollins (35)

3. Brief Answers to the Big Questions, Stephen Hawking, Bantam (1)

4. Right Here, Right Now, Stephen J. Harper, Signal (2)

5. This Will Only Hurt a Little, Busy Philipps, Touchstone (1)

6. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Signal (7)

7. In Pieces, Sally Field, Grand Central (5)

8. All Our Relations, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi (1)

9. Erebus, Michael Palin, Random House Canada (1)

10. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada (39)

CANADIAN FICTION

1. Half Spent Was the Night, Ami McKay, Knopf Canada

2. The Flame, Leonard Cohen, McClelland & Stewart

3. Washington Black, Esi Edugyan, Patrick Crean

4. Women Talking, Miriam Toews, Knopf Canada

5. Careless Love, Peter Robinson, McClelland & Stewart

6. The Winters, Lisa Gabriele, Doubleday Canada

7. French Exit, Patrick deWitt, House of Anansi

8. The Marrow Thieves, Cherie Dimaline, Dancing Cat

9. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel

10. An Unwanted Guest, Shari Lapena, Doubleday Canada

CANADIAN NON-FICTION

1. Right Here, Right Now, Stephen J. Harper, Signal

2. All Our Relations, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi

3. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan Peterson, Random House Canada

4. Seven Fallen Feathers, Tanya Talaga, House of Anansi

5. Son of a Critch, Mark Critch, Viking

6. Tessa and Scott, Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Ambrosia

7. Our Canada, Our Country, Our Stories, Our Canada Magazine, Reader’s Digest

8. The Secret History of Soldiers, Tim Cook, Allen Lane

9. Cujo, Curtis Joseph, Kirstie McLellan Day, HarperCollins Canada

10. Trust, David Johnston, Signal

CHILDREN’S AND YOUNG ADULT

1. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley, Scholastic

2. Dork Diaries 13, Rachel Renée Russell, Aladdin

3. Supernova, Kazu Kibuishi, Graphix

4. Lord of the Fleas, Dav Pilkey, Scholastic

5. Roald Dahl 15-Book Boxed Set, Roald Dahl, Puffin

6. Kristy’s Big Day, Ann M. Martin, Gale Galligan, Graphix

7. Goes Bananas, Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel

8. Archie 1000 Page Comics Romp, Archie Superstars Staff, Dutton Books for Young Readers

9. A Map of Days, Ransom Riggs, Dutton Books for Young Readers

10. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer & Bray

HEALTH AND FITNESS

1. The Dubrow Diet, Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow, Bird Street

2. The Plant Paradox, Steven R. Gundry, HarperWave

3. Ketotarian, Will Cole, Avery

4. What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Heidi Murkoff, Sharon Mazel, Workman

5. The Obesity Code, Jason Fung, Greystone

6. Just Jessie, Jessie James Decker, Dey Street

7. The Complete Guide to Fasting, Jimmy Moore, Jason Fung, Victory Belt

8. The Diabetes Code, Jason Fung, Greystone

9. How Not To Die, Michael Greger, Gene Stone, Flatiron

10. The Little Book of Cannabis, Amanda Siebert, Greystone

* number of weeks on list