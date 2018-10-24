Jonah Hill on his directorial debut, 'Mid90s'

CP: You hung out with Martin Scorsese at his place before shooting?

Hill: We have the same manager and I was lucky enough to work with him. He's my hero. We're friendly and I asked if I could go talk to him before I started pre-production. He said I could come over, and we ended up spending four hours talking about the film.

CP: How much of this is drawn from your own experiences growing up in L.A.?

Hill: It's not a biopic, it's not an autobiography, but it is something that means something to me. I did grow up skating in the '90s and this is more just a way to show my voice as a filmmaker. And these are characters I love and don't judge.... I just want to tell complex stories about complex characters and have people take away what they take away.

CP: There's been talk about the language used in the film, particularly slurs against gay men. Do you have any comment on that reaction?

Hill: It was thought through very deliberately and painstakingly. My producer, Scott Rudin, is gay and we had lots of conversations about the language. Ultimately as a filmmaker and an artist, I made a choice to say that changing history is far more offensive than the lesson of showing how ugly it was.... I'm not a moralist, I'm not here to tell you what I think.

I personally think that language and a lot of the toxic masculinity, and how they talk about women and the slurs they call one another, are horrible. But I think that is how young men spoke back then in that culture, and that's important to show as opposed to lie about. I think seeing it is the lesson, and seeing how ugly it is is the lesson.

CP: How do you feel about the comparisons many are making between this film and 'Kids'?

Hill: There's a respectful nod to 'Kids' (in 'Mid90s'). I have Harmony Korine do a cameo in the film, and he was a huge supporter of the film. And it was made with such consideration of 'Kids.' 'Kids' is an incredible movie but I think it's the opposite of 'Kids.' 'Kids' is beautiful and it's nihilism, and this is a story all about connection and hope of connection.

— This interview has been edited and condensed.

By Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press