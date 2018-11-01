Get a head start on Christmas shopping at these 16 Flamborough bazaars and events

6. Marian Hall, 89 Freelton Rd., is home to many local artisans who will be showcasing their handmade crafts and services from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Christmas in the Air Bazaar invites residents to get their holiday shopping done early and have their photo taken with Santa from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Work up an appetite? Enjoy a lunch café, handcrafted perogies and cabbage rolls. Donations to the Flamborough Food Bank will be accepted.

7. A Holiday Marketplace comes to life at Waterdown Dancers Inc., where vendors will be on hand to help you find the perfect gift. Visit the facility at 40 Mill St. North from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

8. Christmas in the Country at Carlisle United Church, 1432 Centre Rd., will feature a silent auction, penny sale and craft area from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Country Kitchen will be serving up snacks and refreshments, as well as lunch. A deli will feature pies, Christmas cakes and puddings, cabbage rolls, quiche, pickles and relishes, jams and jellies, cookies and a variety of other treats.

9. St. James United Church puts on its annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Waterdown facility, located at 306 Parkside Dr.

NOVEMBER 17

10. The Country Christmas Bazaar takes place at Strabane United Church’s Heritage Hall, 1565 Brock Rd., from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., when guests will enjoy a silent auction, crafts, baking, preserves, frozen food, a café and new specialty shop.

11. A craft and bake sale runs at the Antrim Glen Community Centre, 1264 Concession 8 West in Freelton, where 30 vendors will set up shop and showcase their handcrafted items. A chili lunch will be served after 11:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit charity.Contact Diane Oakley at 905-659-6193.

NOVEMBER 24

12. The annual Christmas Bazaar and Breakfast is a great opportunity to get ready for the holiday season ahead. Featuring delicious home baking, a cookie walk, jams and preserves, children’s books and a silent auction, don’t miss the festive fun from 8:30 a.m. to 12 (noon) at Sheffield Untied Church, 1283 Old Hwy. 8, Sheffield.

13. Carlisle United Church puts on a Christmas artisan and vendor sale from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be a wide variety of artists and artisans offering woodworking, jewelry, fibre arts and crafts. Email galebale@hotmail.com.

14. Lace up for the Christ Church Cookie Walk at 92 Hwy. 8, Greensville, where you can choose the type of cookies and you pay by weight. Event kicks off at 10 a.m. and wraps up when cookies have been sold. Treats are all handmade and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

DECEMBER 1

15. Alexander Place Long-Term Care Home (329 Parkside Dr.) puts on its 16th annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It includes lunch and multiple vendor booths. Proceeds support seniors at Alexander Place.

16. The Waterdown Village Made for You Holiday Market is the Business Improvement Area’s first-ever pop-up artisan market. With more than 15 local artisans and craftspeople, unique and handcrafted items, the event takes from place from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 317 Dundas St. East. It will also feature entertainment and free gift wrapping.

