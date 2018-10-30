Sarah Henstra wins Governor General's fiction prize

"I think the vocabulary is much clearer now, and more agreed upon now, than it was in the 1990s," said Henstra. "We're able to have a much wider conversation now, and get many, many more women's experiences into the conversation."

Henstra said the persistence of mythologies about gender, which she explores both in the novel and the classroom, can instill a sense of "hopelessness" that these notions are so deeply ingrained in our culture, they can never change.

But she said the Governor General's Literary Award's recognition of "The Red Word" suggests that a new kind of mythology could be emerging as conversations about gender take centre stage in the literary world and beyond.

"I think it speaks to a kind of courage we have as readers in Canada right now," said Henstra. (There's) a kind of a real thirst to engage with these issues in real ways, and to grapple with them rather than try to jump to easy solutions."

The Governor General's Awards, founded in 1936, are among the country's oldest literary honours. English and French awards are handed out in seven categories with the winners receiving $25,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts, which administers the prizes.

This year's prize for non-fiction went to Darrel J. McLeod of Sooke, B.C., for his debut "Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age" (Douglas & McIntyre), which judges hailed as an intimate examination of gender fluidity, familial violence and cultural hybridity told with "phoenix-like strength."

Cecily Nicholson of Burnaby, B.C., won the poetry award for "Wayside Sang" (Talonbooks), which offers a discursive look at the migration of the black diaspora around the border between Windsor, Ont., and Detroit.

Jordan Tannahill won the honour in the drama category for his reimagining of art history with "Botticelli in the Fire & Sunday in Sodom" (Playwrights Canada Press).

In the young people's literature category, the text award went to Jonathan Auxier's "Sweep: The Story of a Girl and her Monster" (Puffin Canada). Toronto's Jillian Tamaki won the illustrated book award for "They Say Blue" (Groundwood Books).

The English translation honour went to Phyllis Aronoff and Howard Scott in Montreal for "Descent into Night" (Mawenzi House Publishers) by Edem Awumey.

The awards will be presented Nov. 28 in a ceremony presided over by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

Publishers of award winners also receive $3,000 and the finalists for each award get $1,000.

— By Adina Bresge in Toronto

By The Canadian Press