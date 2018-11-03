Sneak Peek: Poet Anne Michaels celebrates artist Claire Wilks in book What The Hand Sees

She was known for drawing the human body — Toronto artist Claire Wilks died of cancer in January, 2017. Her work is featured in three new books: We Left The Camp Singing, by Janice Kulyk Keefer with artwork by Wilks; Facets of Eros, by David Sobelman and What The Hand Sees, edited by her husband Barry Callaghan and in an exhibition at the Sheldon Rose Gallery. Here, a taste of how she was regarded from renowned Canadian author and Toronto poet laureate Anne Michaels who contributed this essay to What The Hand Sees.

Here

Claire’s subject was the body: not just desire, but consciousness. Not just the fact of mortality, but death as a state of being, another state of consciousness, a place.

It was not her task to turn away. She moved forward into the truth of things.

In her sculpture An Upheaval of the Dead, the dead are a collective body, embracing in recognition, in solace, in familiarity, in assertion, in communion, in a kind of transcendence. For who but the dead can comfort the dead?

Painters use light to express transcendence. But instead she went straight into the earth to find her transcendence there. Her wax figures rise from the ground like a soul from a body.

Claire’s very last drawings were made several months before she died, during two weeks of intense work, when she knew her time had run out. These figures are enclosed in a deep inwardness. All of these faces express a purpose and an acceptance, and an almost feral silence and concentration. Dying requires attention and these figures are preparing themselves, sunk in that purposeful inner focus.

Her subject was always the body, with almost an astonishment at what we are capable of feeling. For her figures, drawn and sculpted, to experience fully is to understand. She expressed the body in full passion, her figures knowing everything we are made for, and everything that is at stake. To face experience squarely is to respect what the body needs to know.

Her figures and faces are in the middle of experiencing and comprehending. Her art bears witness to these moments of bodily comprehension. Everything about her last drawings expresses an inner state. All knowledge, even the most abstract, comes from the body, and everything she made expresses this inescapable truth.

The body is a limit, a threshold. All her life, in her art, Claire explored that threshold we are defined by, the limit that defines us, and the physical place and moment we perceive to the full. Through our skin and in our thought.