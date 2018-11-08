MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 5 things to do this weekend in Flamborough — and beyond

Here's what's happening Nov. 9-11.

1. Knit and Crochet for Charity

Make beautiful scarves, mitts and hats for those in need in Flamborough on Nov. 10 from 1 until 3:30 p.m. at the seniors centre, 163 Dundas St. E. Don't know how to knit or crochet? No problem. Talented members of the Flamborough Seniors Centre group will teach you. Materials supplied.

2. Waterdown Village Theatre presents Sylvia

A scruffy dog named Sylvia continues to win over hearts in Waterdown. Presented by Village Theatre, the production runs Nov. 8- Nov. 11 at Memorial Hall, 317 Dundas St. The show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25. For more information, email jessicam@nkpr.net or call 905- 690-7889.

3. Christmas in the Air Bazaar

Many local artisans will be showcasing their handmade crafts and services at Marian Hall, 79 Freelton Rd., Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Freewill donations to the Flamborough Food Bank accepted — and appreciated.

4. Waterdown Remembrance Day Service

The Remembrance Day service will kick off with the dedication of a Vimy Ridge information plaque at the corner of Hamilton Street and White Oak Drive at 10:30 Nov. 11. It will be followed by a service at the cenotaph in the Waterdown Legion parking lot, 79 Hamilton St. N.

5. Remembrance Day in Lynden