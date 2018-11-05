Sunny-side-up eggs with vegetables and toasted sesame

1 tbsp (15 ml) toasted sesame oil

1 tsp (5 ml) Tabasco sauce

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, brown the vegetables in 2 tbsp (30 ml) of the oil until tender, about 8 minutes. Keep warm.

In a separate non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, carefully break the eggs into the remaining oil. Cook on one side only for 2 to 3 minutes or until the whites are set and the edges are golden. Season with salt and pepper.

In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, maple syrup, sesame oil and Tabasco.

Place the quinoa in a large serving platter. Top with the vegetables and eggs and drizzle with the sauce.

Makes 4 servings.