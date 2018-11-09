Remembrance Day ceremonies in Hamilton

Are you looking to go to a Remembrance Day ceremony in Hamilton, but don't know where or when they're taking place? Here are 10 options for times and places to show your respect for our veterans.
Ancaster
Ancaster Old Town Hall
310 Wilson St. E.
10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Dundas
Dundas Cenotaph at the Dundas Lions Memorial Community Centre
10 Market St. S.
10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Hamilton Mountain
Royal Canadian Legion — Branch 163
435 Limeridge Rd. E.
10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Peace Memorial Park
85 East 36th St.
10:45 a.m. followed by refreshments at Eastmount Community Centre.
Stoney Creek
Stoney Creek Cenotaph
King Street & Hwy. 8
10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Downtown Parade
Veterans’ Place at Gore Park
64 King St. E.
10:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
The parade will start in front of the John Weir Foote V.C. Armoury, travel south on James Street and then east on King Street to Gore Park where the Remembrance service will be observed.
Lynden
Royal Canadian Legion — Beverly Branch 500
206 Lynden Rd.
10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Mount Hope
Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum
9280 Airport Rd.
10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
West Hamilton
West Hamilton Cenotaph at St. George’s Reformed Episcopal Church
134 Emerson St.
10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Waterdown
Royal Canadian Legion — Waterdown Branch 55
79 Hamilton St. N.
10:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
