Remembrance Day ceremonies in Hamilton

WhatsOn 04:20 PM Ancaster News

Are you looking to go to a Remembrance Day ceremony in Hamilton, but don't know where or when they're taking place?  Here are 10 options for times and places to show your respect for our veterans.

Ancaster

Ancaster Old Town Hall

310 Wilson St. E.

10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Dundas

Dundas Cenotaph at the Dundas Lions Memorial Community Centre

10 Market St. S.

10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Hamilton Mountain

Royal Canadian Legion — Branch 163

435 Limeridge Rd. E.

10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Peace Memorial Park

85 East 36th St.

10:45 a.m. followed by refreshments at Eastmount Community Centre.

Stoney Creek

Stoney Creek Cenotaph

King Street & Hwy. 8

10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Downtown Parade

Veterans’ Place at Gore Park

64 King St. E.

10:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

The parade will start in front of the John Weir Foote V.C. Armoury, travel south on James Street and then east on King Street to Gore Park where the Remembrance service will be observed.

Lynden

Royal Canadian Legion — Beverly Branch 500

206 Lynden Rd.

10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Mount Hope

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

9280 Airport Rd.

10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

West Hamilton

West Hamilton Cenotaph at St. George’s Reformed Episcopal Church

134 Emerson St.

10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Waterdown

Royal Canadian Legion — Waterdown Branch 55

79 Hamilton St. N.

10:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

