Crispy tofu with barbecue sauce is a healthy option for meatless Mondays

Crispy Tofu With Barbecue Sauce
Barbecue Sauce
1 tbsp butter
1/4 tsp onion powder
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/2 cup (125 ml) ketchup
1/4 cup (60 ml) vegetable broth
1 tbsp (15 ml) Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp (15 ml) cider vinegar
1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup
1 tsp (5 ml) Dijon mustard
Tofu
1 egg
3/4 cup (45 g) panko breadcrumbs
1 lb (450 g) firm tofu, cut into 8 thick slices
2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil
1 head Boston lettuce, cut into wedges
Barbecue Sauce
In a small pot over medium heat, melt the butter with the spices. Whisk in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes or until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with pepper and set aside.
Tofu
Beat the egg in a shallow dish. Place the panko in a second dish. Season the tofu with salt and pepper.
Dip the tofu in the beaten egg. Shake to remove any excess, then firmly press into the panko to coat.
In a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown half of the tofu at a time in the oil. Add oil, if needed. Drain on paper towels. Serve the tofu with the lettuce wedges and the barbecue sauce.
Makes 4 servings.
