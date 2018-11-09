Crispy tofu with barbecue sauce is a healthy option for meatless Mondays

1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup

1 tsp (5 ml) Dijon mustard

Tofu

1 egg

3/4 cup (45 g) panko breadcrumbs

1 lb (450 g) firm tofu, cut into 8 thick slices

2 tbsp (30 ml) vegetable oil

1 head Boston lettuce, cut into wedges

Barbecue Sauce

In a small pot over medium heat, melt the butter with the spices. Whisk in the remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes or until the sauce thickens slightly. Season with pepper and set aside.

Tofu

Beat the egg in a shallow dish. Place the panko in a second dish. Season the tofu with salt and pepper.

Dip the tofu in the beaten egg. Shake to remove any excess, then firmly press into the panko to coat.

In a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown half of the tofu at a time in the oil. Add oil, if needed. Drain on paper towels. Serve the tofu with the lettuce wedges and the barbecue sauce.

Makes 4 servings.