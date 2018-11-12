Roasting gets Brussels sprouts caramelized on the outside

Roasting is an easy way to produce Brussels sprouts that are caramelized on the outside and tender on the inside. To ensure that we achieved this balance, we started by roasting them covered with foil; tossing them in a little bit of water to create a steamy environment helped cook them through.

We then removed the foil and roasted them for another 10 minutes to allow their exteriors to dry out and caramelize. Since Brussels sprouts can take some time to prep, we found that we could prep them in advance so all we needed to do at serving time was toss them on a baking sheet and cook them. If you are buying loose Brussels sprouts, select those that are about 1 1/2 inches long. Quarter Brussels sprouts longer than 2 1/2 inches; don't cut those that are shorter than 1 inch.

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

Servings: 6-8