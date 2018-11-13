MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough Nov. 16-18

1. Family Movie Night

Come on out to free family movie night and see Christopher Robin on Friday, Nov. 16, at Rockton United Church, 792 Old Hwy. 8. Enjoy popcorn and watch old friends like Tigger, Eeyore, Piglet and Winnie-the-Pooh come to the aid of their friend in times of struggle. The fun starts at 7 p.m.

2. Strabane Country Christmas Bazaar

Christmas spirit fills the air at Strabane United Church on Saturday, Nov. 17. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., take a walk through the bazaar filled with crafts, baking, silent auction and a Specialty Shoppe. For more information, call Lorraine Hadaller at 905-659-7679.

3. Fantastic Beasts Scavenger Hunt

Some of your favourite beasts are hiding around the Lynden Library and are waiting to be found. On Saturday, Nov. 17, the beasts will expect little scavenger hunters to search them out at the library, at 110 Lynden Rd., starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 519-647-2571.

4. Woolcott Team’s 4th annual Coat Drive

Head over to Sobeys Plaza, at 255 Dundas St. E., for the fourth annual Coat Drive, benefiting the Good Shepherd Centre. Between 10 a.m. and noon, residents are invited to donate mitts, hats, boots, warm jackets and kitchen supplies. Everyone who donates will be greeted with coffee, hot chocolate and goodies. For more information, email Justine Woolcott at justinewoolcott@woolcott.ca.

5. Picture your pet with Santa

Santa poses for photos with four-legged friends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18, at Ren’s Pets Waterdown, at 94 Dundas St. E. Photos cost $20, and all proceeds will be donated to the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA. For more information, email Kirsty Woodhead at events@hbspca.com