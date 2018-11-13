Poutine perfection taken to another level

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 cup (250 mL) red wine

1/2 oz. (15 g) dried morel mushrooms, coarsely chopped

Poutine

4 eggs, at room temperature

2.2 lb. (1 kg) frozen french fries

1 cup (175 g) cheese curds or diced cheddar

2 tbsp chives, chopped

Canola oil, for frying

Red Wine Mushroom Sauce

In a bowl, combine the cornstarch, broth and water until smooth.

In a large skillet over high heat, brown the white mushrooms in the butter. Add the onion and cook until translucent. Deglaze with the wine and let reduce for 1 minute. Add the broth mixture and morel mushrooms. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Simmer for 5 minutes or until the sauce has thickened. Season with pepper.

Poutine

Using a spoon, gently drop the eggs into a pot of simmering water. Cook for 6 minutes. Rinse under cold running water. Carefully peel the eggs and set aside.

Preheat the oil in a deep fryer to 350 F (180 C). Line a baking sheet with paper towels.

Fry half of the french fries at a time until crisp. Drain on the paper towels and keep warm.

Divide the fries among four bowls and top with the cheese curds, sauce and chives. Place a soft-boiled egg on top of each poutine and carefully cut in half.

Makes 4 servings.