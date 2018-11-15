Giller finalist Thea Lim migrates through space-time

"It's kind of funny that you set out to write fiction, and then your own life seeps in, whether or not you want it to," she said. "Something that became very fruitful in the writing of the novel is you realize home is not a place — it's a time."

If the past is a foreign country, as L.P. Hartley famously posited, then in "An Ocean of Minutes," the future is a dystopia.

By turns a sweeping romance and a science-fiction epic, the novel begins in 1981 when 23-year-old Polly enters a Faustian bargain with the TimeRaiser corporation to be sent 12 years into the future to 1993 in exchange for providing life-saving treatment for her partner, Frank, who has been infected with a flu ravaging the United States of America.

After being rerouted five years ahead of schedule, Polly arrives in 1998 to find her country has been bisected into two nations — the United States and America. She is working off her debt to TimeRaiser in Texas, now part of the sovereign America along with the rest of the South, while her and Frank's planned rendezvous point lies on the other side of the border in the United States.

As a "Journeyman," Polly, who is half-Lebanese but identifies as white, is not considered an American citizen. When her immigration status is downgraded from a visa for workers with special skills to one associated with manual labour, she grapples with racial anxiety about being mistaken for Hispanic.

In the novel, prejudice primarily manifests itself as "chrono-discrimination," said Lim, a bias based on the time in which one was born. But she wanted to portray the ways in which layers discrimination — including racism, classism or xenophobia — can intersect, both in her fictional universe and the real world.

Given the parallels between TimeRaiser's use of indentured labour and the legacy of slavery in the South, Lim felt it was important to be mindful of that history, without appropriating the African-American experience.

Lim, who is of Chinese and white heritage, said she feels "protective" of readers who might feel marginalized by the dominant gaze, so she embedded the narrative with "mixed-race Easter eggs," some drawn from her own experiences confronting leering curiosity about her ethnicity in both Canada and Singapore.

"I was sort of aware of all these stories around me that didn't really match up with my own story and how I felt inside," she said. "I really felt the need to have a really developed place inside of my head that I could retreat to. And maybe in a way, that's sort of the beginning of becoming a writer."

While it may prove impossible to preserve the past in amber, perhaps the emotional scaffolding of Lim's home in Singapore still exists, in some sense, within her writing.

Reading, she said, can cause a rupture in the space-time continuum, a portal through which emotions from what felt like a past life will come flooding over you. Books can transport a reader not just to a different place and time, but another consciousness.

"I've experienced this magic so many times," said Lim. "It's this thing that connects you to, not just to another person's mind and experiences, but to completely another part of your own experience."

The winner of this year's Giller prize will be announced at a Toronto gala on Monday.

By Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press