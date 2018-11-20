MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do Nov. 23-25

1. Christmas Bazaar and Breakfast at Sheffield United Church

Christmas is coming and to celebrate the imminent arrival of Santa, Sheffield United Church, located at 1283 Old Hwy. 8, will once again hold its annual bazaar filled with homemade baking, preserves, silent auction, cookies — not to mention tea and coffee to warm up with. The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 24.

2: Cookie Walk at Christ Church

Sweets abound at the annual cookie walk just in time for the festive season at Christ Church Flamborough, located at 92 Hwy. 8. The event begins at 10 a.m. Nov. 24 and while there, visitors may purchase goodies of all shapes, sizes and varieties.

3: Carlisle and Freelton Paper and Bottle Drive

Start hoarding those bottles, the 1st Carlisle Scouts will be holding a bottle drive on Nov. 24 at the Carlisle United Church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those interested in donating bottles or papers may drop them off at the church, 1432 Centre Rd., or may have them picked up so long as they are placed at the curbside by 9 a.m. For more information, call Andrea at 905-690-3700.

4: St. Alban’s Music Program

Hear the music of the season at St. Albans Church (792 Old Hwy. 8) in Rockton Nov. 24 from 7 to 8 p.m. Be sure to dress warmly as you listen in the glow of the lamp light. A free-will donation will also be accepted to go toward the church restoration.

5: Free Concert at Bethel

Singer-songwriter Jeremy Benjamin will perform some tunes at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, located at 616 Dundas St. E., on Nov. 25 beginning at 7 p.m. Open to all ages, the concert is free to those who wish to attend. For more information, call 905-689-7796.