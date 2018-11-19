Giller prize to be awarded at Toronto gala

TORONTO — Literary luminaries will walk the red carpet tonight to mark a quarter-century of coronating Canada's leading authors with the Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Five authors are in the running for the $100,000 honour to be awarded at a glitzy gala at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto.

Victoria-based Esi Edugyan, nominated for "Washington Black" (Patrick Crean Editions), is hoping to secure the top prize after being a runner-up for the prestigious Man Booker Prize and Writers' Trust fiction award this season.

Edugyan will face off against Patrick deWitt, author of "French Exit" (House of Anansi Press), whom she beat out to win the Giller in 2011.