Poinsettia Grand Market blooms in support of West Flamboro Church, Drummond House

Snow is on the ground, the trees are lit up at Memorial Park, and with all the hustle and bustle going on, it’s time for the annual Poinsettia Grand Market and open house hosted once again by local resident Mary Long Bishop.

Now in the sixth year, the bazaar-style market will see proceeds boost the West Flamboro Presbyterian Church and Waterdown's Drummond House, a transitional house for women and children. This year's event is set for Nov. 24 and runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 682A Westover Rd. in Flamborough. It will feature locally grown poinsettias in the traditional red and white, along with a new shade of pink called Princettia. Other items on offer include Christmas cake, rum punch, jerk pork and chicken, along with Scotch bonnet pepper jelly, Blue Mountain coffee and gift baskets.

Last year's grand market — a term used in Jamaica — raised $900 for the cause. Long Bishop is hopeful this year's instalment will allow her to give a little more.

“It just makes you feel good that one little effort can go a long way," she said. "I’ve been to Eagles Nest (Drummond House), and I’ve seen those women (and) how scared they are, but they took a step out and … every little bit you do can help.”