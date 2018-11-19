These saucy pork cutlets are sure to satisfy any wine lover

Meanwhile, on a work surface, place the cutlets between two layers of plastic wrap and flatten with a flat meat mallet or rolling pin. Season with salt and pepper.

On a large plate, dredge the pork in the flour and shake to remove any excess.

In a large stainless steel skillet over high heat, brown 2 to 3 cutlets at a time in the butter. Add more butter, if needed. Set aside on a plate and keep warm.

Deglaze the skillet with the Marsala wine and bring to a boil, scraping to loosen any browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Let the sauce reduce by half. Whisk in the reduced broth and the cornstarch mixture. Simmer for 2 minutes and adjust the seasoning.

Drizzle the sauce over the cutlets and serve with mashed potatoes and a green vegetable.

Makes 4 servings.