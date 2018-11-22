War brides the focus of November heritage society meeting

Chelsea Barranger will be the featured speaker at the Nov. 30 meeting of the Waterdown-East Flamborough Heritage Society.

Barranger, who is nearing completion of her PhD dissertation at McMaster University, will discuss the impact of the influx of British war brides on Canada’s culture. Her research examines the postwar settlement and adaptation of the women who immigrated to Ontario and Quebec after the Second World War.

Despite the sudden influx of some 48,000 war brides — which at the time represented the largest movement of people to Canada since the First World War — very little has been written about them outside of the transcription of their personal and war experiences. Barranger’s work aims to provide a comprehensive and critical analysis of British war brides, and to include them in the historical discussion of Canadian nation-building, immigration and the Second World War.

The heritage society’s November meeting takes place Friday, Nov. 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m., at St. James United Church (306 Parkside Dr., Waterdown). Admission and parking are free.