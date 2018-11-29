MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 5 things to do in Flamborough Nov. 30-Dec. 2

1. Line Dancing at Bethel

Put on your cowboy boots and hat and head over to Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 616 Dundas St. East, and get ready for a boot scootin’ boogie fun time. On Nov. 30, Tammy of Boots’N Spurs will call out the steps beginning at 7 p.m. while the dance begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10.

2. Greensville Optimists host Breakfast with Santa

Santa joins in the breakfast time fun Dec. 1 at Christ Church Flamborough, 92 Hwy. 8. From 8:30 to 11 a.m., children of all ages may enjoy a hearty plate of eggs, sausages, pancakes. Santa will be available for photos. Cost: $6 for adults, $3 for children and preschool-aged children can eat for free. Photos cost $5.

3. Christmas Antiques Bazaar Bonanza

Looking for the perfect gift? Mizener’s Antiques and More Market, 367 Hwy. 5, hosts its 5th annual Christmas Antiques and Bazaar Market Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature artisans, crafters and even Santa will be visiting all the boys and girls for photos. Admission is $1 or a donation of canned goods.

4. Christmas Concert and Community Carol Sing

‘Tis the season for carols and choirs. The Freelton United Church will present an evening of music with performances by local musicians Al Hopkins and Marvin Munshaw and the Christmas Choir and Friends, under the direction of Joan Simpson. Located at 155 Freelton Rd., the evening will run Dec. 2 from 7 to 8 p.m. and guests are asked to join in singing carols. A social reception will follow.

5. Celtic Christmas Concert

Enjoy the Steel City Rovers as they perform a Celtic Christmas Concert at Carlisle United Church, 1432 Centre Rd. The toe-tapping good time runs Dec. 2 from 7 until 9 p.m. Tickets cost $20 or two for $35. Children ages 12 and under can attend for free. Tickets available at the door.