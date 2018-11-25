Set it and forget it with hearty slow-cooker meatball stew

Slow Cooker Vegetables and Meatballs
2 cups (300 g) rutabaga, peeled and cubed
3 carrots, peeled and cut into rounds
3 yellow-fleshed potatoes, unpeeled and cubed
1 onion, thinly sliced
1/2 lb (225 g) white mushrooms, sliced
1 bottle (20 oz/600 ml) strained tomatoes
1 can (10 oz/284 ml) concentrated chicken broth (see note)
1 lb (450 g) sausage meat (about 4 sausages)
Basil leaves, to taste
Sharp cheddar cheese shavings, to taste
In a slow cooker, combine the vegetables, strained tomatoes and broth. Season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours.
Form the sausage meat into small meatballs and add to the slow cooker. Cover and continue cooking for 30 minutes on High.
Divide the vegetables, meatballs and sauce among six bowls. Garnish with the basil leaves and cheese shavings.
Note: In place of concentrated chicken broth, dilute 4 tsp (20 ml) of any concentrated broth (such as Bovril) in 1 cup (250 ml) of boiling water.
Makes 6 servings.
