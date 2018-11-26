Homespun and Hearty: Cookhouse cuisine served with love

Homestyle cooking with a flair is served up Wednesday to Sunday at the Cookhouse Bistro in Rockton.

“From the get go it seems like it just took off because of our style of cooking and we do everything here on the premises,” said co-owner Carolyn Harbour.

She, alongside her partner Victor Silva, opened the Cookhouse in 1999 and the cosy atmosphere alongside the hearty dishes have kept customers’ tastebuds salivating. “We do our own baking, we’re known for our famous rolled ribs, our steaks come in fresh from Norwich so they’re not frozen,” she said, noting Silva, the chef de cuisine, knows how to bring the best taste out of the food they serve.

Scrolling through the menu, a food enthusiast will find everything from garlic loaf to escargot and mushrooms, and tiger shrimp cocktail in the appetizers section, while the entree section features filet mignon, chicken cordon bleu and salmon. The dessert menu is filled out with items such as hot brandied cherries, fresh pies and fresh fruit cobbler.

“We’re known for being consistent with our product — our food," said Harbour, adding, "We have wonderful staff."

A huge part of the Cookhouse Bistro experience is the warm welcome guests receive as they walk through the door. The majority of the staff have been with the restaurant for well over a decade and so clients feel a connection when they visit, noted the restaurateur.

Lunch is also served at the Cookhouse and features lighter fare, such as hamburgers, seafood melt, hot turkey sandwiches — a Cookhouse favourite — pastas and the traditional fries may be substituted for the double baked potato.

“Today I will bake off 145 potatoes and then scoop them all out, put them back in the skin and you end up with about 60 potatoes,” said Harbour of just one of the labours of love in the restaurant's kitchen.

The presentation of the dish — and portions — are also important.

“It’s not one little piece of carrot and one little piece of green bean and then a tiny couple of potatoes," said Harbour. "It’s a nice big double choice baked potato, lots of fresh vegetable, nice big eight-ounce filet mignon with a nice herb butter on it that we make ourselves.”