'Twas the Night before Christmas at Westfield

Westfield Heritage Village is planning three special nights before Christmas.

The 'Twas the Night before Christmas program will take place this year on three Saturday evenings: Dec. 8, 15 and 22 from 5 to 9 p.m.

A fireworks display will light up the sky over the Jerseyville Train Station at 6:30 p.m. Little ones can send a telegraph to the North Pole at the Railway Station, have a visit with Father Christmas at the hardware store and make a traditional Christmas craft at the one-room log schoolhouse.

Beginning at 7 p.m., visitors can enjoy a carol singalong in the church, which was built in 1854. There is so much to see and do throughout the village.

Hungry visitors will enjoy stopping by the Ironwood Hall for delicious sweet and savoury seasonal foods, desserts and hot and cold drinks.

The General Store will feature traditional decorations and treats, and visitors to the Gift Shop can buy that special something.

In the spirit of the season, Westfield will be accepting donations for a local food bank at the entrance of the village.

Westfield is located at 838 Mineral Springs Rd. in Ancaster. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6.50 for youths ages six to 17 (children five and under are admitted free). The family rate is $32.00 (two adults and two youth). HCA Members receive free admission for two adults and up to four youths. Parking is free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.