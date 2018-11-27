3/4 cup (170 g) unsalted butter, softened

1 cup (210 g) lightly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup (125 ml) molasses

1 egg

Icing

1 egg white

1 1/2 cups (195 g) icing sugar

Decorations

Multicoloured jellybeans or other candies, small candy canes and/or sticks, chocolate drops, liquorice in various colours and shapes, red and/or green mints

Download template (see note)

Cookies

In a bowl, combine the flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Set aside.

In another bowl, cream the butter, brown sugar and molasses with an electric mixer for about 2 minutes. Add the egg and stir well. At low speed or with a wooden spoon, stir in the dry ingredients until smooth.

Shape the dough into 2 discs. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C). Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough with your hands for about 1 minute. Roll out to an 1/8-inch (3 mm) thick sheet. Cut out cookies using the cookie cutters. Reuse any dough scraps. Place the same size cookies on the same baking sheet.

Bake one sheet at a time for about 10 minutes or until the cookies are lightly browned. Let cool completely.

Icing

In a bowl, whisk the egg white and icing sugar with an electric mixer until smooth.

With a pastry bag filled with the icing and fitted with a small plain tip, pipe icing on the edges of the house pieces and assemble it.

Let dry for 24 hours before decorating.

Note

Download our template at https://www.ricardocuisine.com/pdf/GINGERBREAD_HOUSE_TEMPLATE.pdf and use it to cut the cookie dough to size.

Need a hand assembling your gingerbread house? Take a look at our how-to video (https://www.ricardocuisine.com/en/video/desserts/2903-assembling-gingerbread-houses).

Makes 2 houses