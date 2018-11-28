Write then run: Dems pen books while weighing 2020 campaigns

WASHINGTON — Writing a book has become standard practice for politicians with presidential ambitions, and this year is no different, even though many Democrats haven't formally entered the race.

Already, many of the Democrats considering challenging President Donald Trump in 2020 have released books. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro has been on tour promoting "An Unlikely Journey: Waking up from My American Dream." New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has been promoting her children's book, "Bold & Brave: Ten Heroes Who Won Women the Right to Vote."

On Tuesday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders released his book "Where We Go From Here." In January, California Sen. Kamala Harris plans to release her memoir, "The Truths We Hold: An American Journey," with a picture book memoir to debut around the same time.

By Juana Summers, The Associated Press