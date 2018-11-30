San Francisco chef first in US to receive 3 Michelin stars

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco chef is the first woman in the United States to be awarded three stars from the Michelin Guide.

Dominique Crenn celebrated the honour on Instagram Thursday with her staff at Atelier Crenn, posting "congratulations to my amazing team."

It was not the only honour for Crenn in Michelin's Bay Area guide. Michelin also awarded one star to her new wine bar, Bar Crenn.

One star means "a very good restaurant," while three stars signify "exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey."