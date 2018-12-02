This Indian-spiced turkey pilaf is a great alternative to traditional holiday dishes

1/4 cup (10 g) cilantro leaves

In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, soften the carrots and shallots in the butter. Add the rice and stir to coat. Add the broth, raisins and garam masala. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed.

Remove from the heat. Top the rice with the turkey. Cover and let rest for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with the cilantro leaves and gently stir. Adjust the seasoning.

Makes 6 servings.