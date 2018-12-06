MARK YOUR CALENDAR: 5 things to do Dec. 7-9 in Flamborough

1. Make a Wreath DIY Night at Bethel

Want to add a little more Christmas spirit in your home? Why not make a custom wreath? On Dec. 7, Bethel Christian Reformed Church, located at 616 Dundas St. E., will be hosting a do-it-yourself event dedicated to wreaths beginning at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 and covers the costs of materials and refreshments. Spots are limited. Reserve a spot by emailing joanne@bethelcrc.ca.

2. Rockton United Church Cookie Walk

Bring your Tupperware, it’s time to fill up on yummy seasonal cookies at Rockton Church Dec. 8. Located at 745 Old Hwy. 8, the delicious bake sale will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature the chewy, crispy and melt-in-your-mouth delights made by the talented bakers of Rockton and area.

3. Breakfast with Santa in Millgrove

The big guy in the red and white will be heading to Millgrove Community Centre to have breakfast with all the boys and girls on Dec. 8. Located at 855 Millgrove Side Rd., Santa’s helpers — the Flamborough Kin Club — will have the doors open at 9 a.m. for family activities before breakfast, which will be served buffet-style at 9:30 a.m. and will wrap up at 11:30 a.m. Register by email flamboroughkinclub@hotmail.com.

4. ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas at Westfield

On Dec. 8, the staff will welcome all to explore another time and try out some holiday goodies along the way during 'Twas the Night Before Christmas event at Westfield Heritage Village, located at 1049 Kirkwall Rd., the evening will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.westfieldheritage.ca.

5. Soup Lunch and Cookie Sale

Stop for lunch after you pick up your Christmas tree and enjoy soup, chili, scones, dessert and a cookie sale at the Westover Women's Institute Hall, located at 1349 Concession 6 West. Adults $8, children 12 and under $5. Proceeds support the Erland Lee Museum. Run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.