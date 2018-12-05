Memoirs about N.L. life, Silk Road on long list

TORONTO — Memoirs about growing up in Newfoundland in the '80s, travelling the Silk Road by bike and the pain of tending to elderly parents are among the 10 books named to the RBC Taylor Prize.

Jurors Camilla Gibb, Roy MacGregor and Beverley McLachlin released their long list today for the Canadian non-fiction prize after a review of more than 100 books.

On the list are works by Mark Critch, Bill Gaston, Ian Hampton, Kate Harris, Elizabeth Hay, David Johnston, Allan Levine, Robert Lewis, Terese Marie Mailhot, and Darrel McLeod.

The judging panel says the books were "breathtaking in their range of topics," and serve as a "barometer for current issues, from reconciliation to political trust."