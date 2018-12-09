Turn up the heat in the kitchen with easy beef enchiladas

2 tbsp (30 mL) hot chili sauce (Red Hot-style) or to taste

1 tbsp (15 mL) lime juice

12 small 7-inch (18 cm) flour tortillas

3 cups (750 mL) tomato sauce, homemade or store-bought

2 cups (200 g) Monterey Jack cheese, grated

1/2 cup (125 mL) salsa

1/2 cup (125 mL) sour cream

With the rack in the middle position, preheat the oven to 400 F (200 C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

In a pot, brown the onion, pepper and spices in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the meat and garlic and sauté over high heat, while breaking up the meat with a fork. Add the black beans, chili sauce and lime juice. Cook for about 2 minutes. Adjust the seasoning.

On a work surface, place about 1/3 cup (75 mL) of the meat and beans mixture on each tortilla. Roll up and set aside.

Spread half the tomato sauce on the prepared baking sheet. Place the enchiladas, seam side down, in bunches of three. Top with the remaining sauce. Sprinkle with the cheese and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cheese has melted.

Serve three enchiladas per person and serve with salsa and sour cream.

Makes 4 servings.

Ricardo Larrivée is a Canadian television food writer and freelance contributor for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ricardorecipes