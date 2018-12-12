MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do Dec. 14-16 in Flamborough — and beyond

1. Family Movie Night in Rockton

In the Christmas spirit? Head down to Rockton United Church, located at 792 Old Hwy. 8, on Dec. 14 for a screening of the modern day Christmas classic Elf. There is no cost to attend. The film begins at 7 p.m.

2. ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in Westfield

Take a stroll down the candle lit paths, hear strains of familiar holiday music and peer into frost-covered windows to look at the displays. Westfield Heritage Village has turned into a winter wonderland and all are invited. On Dec. 15, the staff will welcome all to explore another time and try out some holiday goodies along the way. Located at 1049 Kirkwall Rd., Westfield's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas kicks off at 5 p.m.

3. Burlington Festival of Lights

Take a walk down the street and discover light displays illuminating Spencer Smith Park, located at 1500 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington. The waterfront will be lit up each day beginning at dusk. The festival of lights runs until Jan. 8, 2019.

4. Christmas Market at Carnegie Gallery

Find unique pieces and one-of-a-kind art for your loved ones this season at the Christmas market at Carnegie Gallery, located at 10 King St. W., Dundas. It runs through the end of December and features art and crafts from members and vendors. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 905-627-4265.

5. Kids Santa Claus Christmas

Have a day of fun at Erland Lee Museum, located at 552 Ridge Rd., in Stoney Creek on Dec. 15-16. Beginning at 12:30 p.m., children aged three to nine are invited for a day to explore and play games. Price is $5. For more information, email curator@fwio.on.ca or call 905-662-2691.