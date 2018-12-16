The perfect pea soup to warm your soul

St-Germain Soup (Fresh Pea Soup)
2 onions, thinly sliced
2 tbsp butter
5 cups (1.25 l) chicken broth
1 potato, peeled and cubed
4 cups (600 g) frozen green peas
2 cups (500 ml) chopped lettuce (such as green leaf, romaine, etc.)
1/2 cup (125 ml) 15% cooking cream (optional)
Croutons
Fresh chervil
In a pot, soften the onions in the butter. Add the broth and potato and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 20 minutes or until the potato is tender.
Add the peas and lettuce and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 2 minutes. In a blender, purée the soup until smooth. Strain. Add the cream, if desired. Season with salt and pepper.
When serving, garnish with croutons and chervil.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
St-Germain Soup (Fresh Pea Soup)
2 onions, thinly sliced
2 tbsp butter
5 cups (1.25 l) chicken broth
1 potato, peeled and cubed
4 cups (600 g) frozen green peas
2 cups (500 ml) chopped lettuce (such as green leaf, romaine, etc.)
1/2 cup (125 ml) 15% cooking cream (optional)
Croutons
Fresh chervil
In a pot, soften the onions in the butter. Add the broth and potato and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 20 minutes or until the potato is tender.
Add the peas and lettuce and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 2 minutes. In a blender, purée the soup until smooth. Strain. Add the cream, if desired. Season with salt and pepper.
When serving, garnish with croutons and chervil.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.
St-Germain Soup (Fresh Pea Soup)
2 onions, thinly sliced
2 tbsp butter
5 cups (1.25 l) chicken broth
1 potato, peeled and cubed
4 cups (600 g) frozen green peas
2 cups (500 ml) chopped lettuce (such as green leaf, romaine, etc.)
1/2 cup (125 ml) 15% cooking cream (optional)
Croutons
Fresh chervil
In a pot, soften the onions in the butter. Add the broth and potato and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 20 minutes or until the potato is tender.
Add the peas and lettuce and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 2 minutes. In a blender, purée the soup until smooth. Strain. Add the cream, if desired. Season with salt and pepper.
When serving, garnish with croutons and chervil.
Makes 4 to 6 servings.