The perfect pea soup to warm your soul

Fresh chervil

In a pot, soften the onions in the butter. Add the broth and potato and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 20 minutes or until the potato is tender.

Add the peas and lettuce and bring to a boil. Simmer for about 2 minutes. In a blender, purée the soup until smooth. Strain. Add the cream, if desired. Season with salt and pepper.

When serving, garnish with croutons and chervil.

Makes 4 to 6 servings.