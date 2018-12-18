MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in and around Flamborough Dec. 21-23

1. Knitting for People in Need

Make beautiful scarves, mittens and hats for the needy in the Flamborough area. Don’t know how to knit or crochet? No problem, we'll teach you at the Flamborough Seniors Centre, 163 Dundas St. E., Dec. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m.

2. Family Solstice Celebration

Dec. 21 is a magical day of the year and Royal Botanical Gardens, located at 680 Plains Rd. W., wants to celebrate. From 7 to 9 p.m. enjoy a guided hike then head back to sit and tell tales by a roaring fire. Admission is free for children three and under, $10 for children four-12 and $15 for adults. For more information, visit www.rbg.ca.

3. Burlington Festival of Lights

Take a walk down the street and discover light displays illuminating Spencer Smith Park, located at 1500 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington. Over the holiday season, the waterfront will remain lit up each day beginning at dusk.

4. ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Take a stroll down the candle lit paths, hear strains of familiar holiday music and peer into frost covered windows to look at the displays. Westfield Heritage Village has turned into a winter wonderland and all are invited. On Dec. 22, the staff will welcome all to explore another time and try out some holiday goodies along the way. Located at 1049 Kirkwall Rd., the evening will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.westfieldheritage.ca.

5. Tim Hortons Free Skate at Harry Howell Arena

Grab your skates and set out onto the ice Dec. 23 for a free skate compliments of Tim Horton restaurant owners. The event at Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy. 5, will run from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.