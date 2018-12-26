MARK YOUR CALENDARS: 5 things to do in Flamborough and beyond Dec. 28-30

1. Hit the trails at Christie Lake

10 km of pristine trails will be open to the great outdoors enthusiasts on at Christie Lake, located at 1000 HWY 5 W, on Fri., Dec. 28 from dusk till dawn. Enjoy a walk through the woods or, if weather permits, the trails will also be open to skiers and snowshoers.

2. 18+ Shinny

Feel up for a game of shinny? On Dec. 28, pick-up recreational hockey takes place for those interested in a little ice time at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5), from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Players are asked to sign up 30 minutes before game time and are recommended to have full equipment. Visit www.hamilton.ca for more details.

3. Tim Hortons Free Skate

Grab your skates and set out onto the ice Dec. 29 for a free skate compliments of Tim Horton restaurant owners. The event, located at Harry Howell Arena (27 Hwy. 5), will run from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

4. Winter Whimsy at Hamilton Children’s Museum

Looking for things to do during the Christmas break? Head over to the Hamilton Children’s Museum, located at 1072 Main St. East, for some fun activities and crafts on Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5. Bennies and Beats at the Diplomat

Drift away on the sweet grooves of Motown and Blues while enjoying a hearty brunch at the Diplomat, located at 43 King William St., on Sun., Dec. 30. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people are welcome to drop in or reserve a table and enjoy a unique dinning experience. To reserve a table, call: 905-523-4343 or visit www.thediplomat.ca.