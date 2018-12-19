Slow Cooker Stewed Beef and Tomatoes

1/2 cup (125 mL) beef broth

2 tbsp (30 mL) whole-grain mustard

1 tbsp (15 mL) quick-cooking tapioca

2 cups (280 g) cherry tomatoes

1. In a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, brown the meat on both sides in the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Place in the slow cooker.

2. In the same skillet, brown the onions, garlic and oregano. Deglaze with the broth. Add the mustard and tapioca. Pour the mixture into the slow cooker.

3. Cover and cook on Low for 6 hours. At this stage, it can be maintained on Warm for up to 8 hours.

4. Adjust the slow cooker to High. Add the tomatoes without stirring. Cover and cook for 30 minutes.

5. Delicious served over egg noodles.

Freezes well.