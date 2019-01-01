Things to do in a Canadian winter right here in Flamborough

Event date and time: Open daily from dusk until dawn

Audience: All Ages

Price: Parking: $10 per car

Open Family Skate

Limit of five children per adult. No additional equipment permitted. Skates aids allowed during day-time weekday skates; not permitted during evening, weekends and holiday skates. Visit hamilton.ca website for most up to date schedule

Location and Venue: Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy 5, Waterdown

Event date and time: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m., excluding Tuesday, Jan. 1 (arena is closed) and Friday, Jan. 11 (cancelled)

Audience: All Ages

Price: Youth/senior $3.30, adult $4.95t

Parent and Tot Open Skate

Skating for children accompanied by parents. Children must be five or younger and must wear CSA-approved hockey helmet. Visit hamilton.ca for most up to date schedule.

Location and Venue: Carlisle Arena, 1496 Centre Road, Flamborough

Event date and time: Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Audience: Five and under

Price: Youth/senior $3.30; adult $4.95

Adult Open Skate

Skating for those ages 18 and over. Visit hamilton.ca for most up to date schedule.

Location and Venue: Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy 5, Hamilton

Event date and time: Mondays from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m. – Tuesday, Jan. 1. arena is closed.

Audience: Adults

Price: Free on Mondays; senior $3.30; adult $4.95

Winter Camping at Valens Lake

Enjoy a winter experience at Valens Lake, where a winter camping program runs Jan. 1 to Apr. 30. Call the conservation area to make a reservation and for more information.

Location and Venue: Valens Lake Conservation Area, 1691 Regional Rd. 97, Flamborough

Event date and time: Camping available daily until Apr. 30

Audience: All Ages

Price: Call 905-525-2183 for details

Hiking at Valens Lake

Explore the 10 km of trails, great for cross-country skiing or by foot. Track Valens Lake's animal residents in the snow or just enjoy the beauty of the area in winter.

Location and Venue: Valens Lake Conservation Area, 1691 Regional Rd. 97, Flamborough

Shinny 18+

Pick-up rec hockey for ages 18+. Max 30 participants per session, excluding goaltenders. Sign in no later than 30 minutes before start of program. Full equipment recommended. Non-contact rules apply. Visit hamilton.ca for up to date schedule.

Location and Venue: Beverly Arena, 680 Hwy. 8, Rockton

Event date and time: Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 12 (noon)

Location and Venue: Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy 5, Waterdown

Event date and time: Fridays from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.; Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – excluding Friday, Jan. 11 (cancelled)

Audience: Adults

Price: $7.65; goaltenders play for free

Shinny 55+

Pick-up rec hockey for ages 55+. Max 30 participants per session, excluding goaltenders. Sign in no later than 30 minutes before start of program. Full equipment recommended. Non-contact rules apply. Visit hamilton.ca for up to date schedule.

Location and Venue: Carlisle Arena, 1496 Centre Road, Flamborough

Event date and time: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location and Venue: Harry Howell Arena, 27 Hwy 5, Waterdown

Event date and time: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. – excluding Friday, Jan. 11 (cancelled)

Audience: Seniors ages 55 and over

Price: $3.30; goaltenders play for free

