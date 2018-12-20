Small beef and vegetable puff pastries are a bite-sized treat

In a large skillet, soften the zucchini in 2 tbsp (30 mL) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the spinach and olives and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the pesto and stir well. Drain the vegetables in a sieve and set aside to cool. Add to the tartare.

On a work surface, brush a sheet of phyllo dough with some of the remaining oil. Cover with a second sheet and brush with more oil.

Cut the dough lengthwise into three strips. Place 2 tbsp of the tartare mixture at the end of each strip of dough. Fold the dough over the filling to form a small triangle. Fold the triangle on itself several times to form a small turnover. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Place the turnovers on the baking sheet and brush with oil. Bake for about 20 minutes or until the dough is golden brown.

Makes 12.

beef tartare

2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice

2 tbsp (30 mL) Dijon mustard

1 tbsp (15 mL) whole-grain mustard

1 egg yolk

1 tbsp capers, drained and chopped

2 tsp (10 mL) sambal oelek

1/4 cup (60 mL) olive oil

1 1/2 lbs (675 g) beef top round, very fresh (not tenderized)

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

3 tbsp chives, finely chopped

3 tbsp shallot, finely chopped

In a large bowl, combine the lemon juice, mustards, egg yolk, capers and sambal oelek. Drizzle in the oil, whisking constantly. Adjust the seasoning.

With a knife, finely chop the meat. Add to the dressing along with the herbs and shallot. Stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper. If desired, add more sambal oelek, to taste.

Makes 4 servings.